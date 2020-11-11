Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Continuing a bankrupt’s business under Schedule 5 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Eric Andrew Robinson)

Continuing a bankrupt’s business under Schedule 5 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Eric Andrew Robinson)
Published on: 11 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Continuing a bankrupt’s business under Schedule 5 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Eric Andrew Robinson)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A trustee in bankruptcy (trustee) has the power under Schedule 5 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) to carry on any business of a bankrupt so far as may be necessary for winding it up beneficially. A trustee may also appoint the bankrupt to carry on that business for the benefit of creditors under IA 1986, s 314(2). The court held that these provisions are to be taken together as one power, such that the business can only be continued (even with the bankrupt appointed) for the purpose of winding it up beneficially, which only involves a limited period of trading. A sale of the business and/or the goodwill amounts to winding up beneficially, but assisting the bankrupt by trading in the hope of an annulment or an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) does not. Written by Kate Rogers, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, who acted for the applicant trustee in this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More