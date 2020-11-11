Continuing a bankrupt’s business under Schedule 5 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Eric Andrew Robinson)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A trustee in bankruptcy (trustee) has the power under Schedule 5 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) to carry on any business of a bankrupt so far as may be necessary for winding it up beneficially. A trustee may also appoint the bankrupt to carry on that business for the benefit of creditors under IA 1986, s 314(2). The court held that these provisions are to be taken together as one power, such that the business can only be continued (even with the bankrupt appointed) for the purpose of winding it up beneficially, which only involves a limited period of trading. A sale of the business and/or the goodwill amounts to winding up beneficially, but assisting the bankrupt by trading in the hope of an annulment or an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) does not. Written by Kate Rogers, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, who acted for the applicant trustee in this case.