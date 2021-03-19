Contempt—service on persons unknown and the ‘Cuadrilla discount’ (Cuciurean v Secretary of State for Transport)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case concerned Mr Cuciurean’s appeal against the decisions of Mr Justice Marcus Smith, which found Mr Cuciurean in breach of an injunction granted on the application of the Secretary of State for Transport, aimed at protecting the High Speed 2 (HS2) site. The case looked at the requirements of notice where the person affected is part of a class of ‘persons unknown’ at the time the relevant injunction is applied for, as well as considering the ‘Cuadrilla discount’ for contemnors who breach injunctions on the basis of civil disobedience aimed at bringing about a change in law or government policy. Giving the leading judgment of a unanimous Court of Appeal, Lord Justice Warby gives a helpful summary of the legal framework for civil contempt, before concluding that in the context of an injunction against persons unknown where alternative service had been provided for, ‘notice’ was equivalent to ‘service’ and vice versa. Written by Alex West, barrister at Albion Chambers, Bristol. or to read the full analysis.