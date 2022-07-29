LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Contempt proceedings—service and sentencing (Field v Del Vecchio)

Published on: 29 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In Field v Del Vecchio, the court, in the context of an application for committal arising from the defendant’s breach of two orders for delivery up of certain goods, considered the legal test for good personal service of a contempt application and evidence in support. The Court found the test to have been met in circumstances where, upon being notified by a process server that he was attempting to serve important legal papers and having touched the papers as they were pushed towards him, the defendant let the papers fall to the ground and ran away. The court went on to consider the state of the law as regards regularising service, and the considerations which may apply to orders dispensing with personal service in a contempt context specifically, before turning to issues of sentencing. Written by Emily Lodge, associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

