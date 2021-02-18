Contempt proceedings—in the public interest—false statements (Walsh v Decca Capital & Ahmad)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was an application for permission to bring contempt proceedings, made by Mr Ahmad, the respondent to an unfair prejudice petition under section 994 of the Companies Act 2006. Mr Ahmad argued that Mr Walsh had made knowingly false statements in a witness statement and points of claim on the unfair prejudice petition. Mr Justice Fancourt reviewed the new CPR 81 regarding applications to pursue contempt proceedings in private litigation and reiterated the purpose of contempt proceedings: vindication of the public interest in the honest conduct of litigation. Written by Matt Jackson, barrister, at Albion Chambers. or to read the full analysis.