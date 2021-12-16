Contempt of court—striking out as an abuse of process (Navigator Equities v Deripaska)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: An application for contempt in a civil action is civil proceedings, not criminal proceedings. It was wrong to assimilate the position and duties of an applicant in civil contempt proceedings to that of a prosecutor in a private prosecution. While an application for civil contempt should be pursued fairly, the applicant was not required to have regard only to the public interest in bringing the contempt application but was entitled to have regard to his own legitimate interests in pursuing the application. Further, where it was arguable on the evidence that the respondent had committed serious, rather than technical, breaches of an order or undertaking, the subjective motives of the applicant in bringing and pursuing the contempt application were irrelevant. Written by David Fisher, barrister, and associate member of New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.