Dispute Resolution / Case management / Contempt and committal

Legal News

Contempt—High Court declines to proceed on its own initiative (Isbilen v Selman Turk)

Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: This case concerned an unsuccessful attempt by Mrs İşbilen to invite the court to consider proceeding against Mr Turk in contempt proceedings of its own initiative, after Mr Turk failed to comply with aspects of various ex parte orders. Although no contempt application was made by Mrs İşbilen, the court was invited to consider CPR 81.6, effective since 1 October 2020, which explicitly allows the court to consider proceeding against a defendant of its own initiative. The judgment provides guidance that submissions on CPR 81.6 should not be expected in the majority of cases, and that the court is unlikely to give serious consideration to proceeding under CPR 81.6 unless proceedings—(i) are in relation to serious rather than technical breaches, (ii) are directed at the obtaining of compliance with the order in question, (iii) have a real prospect of success, and (iv) involve something of sufficient gravity to justify the imposition of a serious penalty. Written by Alex West, barrister, at Albion Chambers, Bristol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

