Contempt applications—circumstantial evidence, penal notices and dispensing with personal service (Business Mortgage 4 plc v Hussain)

Article summary

The court concluded, to the criminal standard, that the defendant had breached a final injunction granted in February 2021 on 18 separate occasions between 8 April 2021 and 18 June 2021, having become aware of the injunction from 7 April 2021 onwards. The court reached this conclusion on the basis of almost entirely circumstantial evidence, applying the guidance of authorities such as JSC BTA Bank v Ablyazov (No 8). The court also ruled that it had the power to dispense with personal service of the injunction and with the requirement that the penal notice be placed on the front of the injunction, notwithstanding the absence of express powers in the new CPR 81 in this regard. Such orders were duly granted, in each case on the basis that they occasioned no injustice to the defendant. Written by Alexander Riddiford, barrister at South Square.