LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Contempt and committal

Legal News

Contempt applications—circumstantial evidence, penal notices and dispensing with personal service (Business Mortgage 4 plc v Hussain)

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Contempt applications—circumstantial evidence, penal notices and dispensing with personal service (Business Mortgage 4 plc v Hussain)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Dispensing with personal service
  • Dispensing with penal notice requirement
  • Circumstantial evidence
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court concluded, to the criminal standard, that the defendant had breached a final injunction granted in February 2021 on 18 separate occasions between 8 April 2021 and 18 June 2021, having become aware of the injunction from 7 April 2021 onwards. The court reached this conclusion on the basis of almost entirely circumstantial evidence, applying the guidance of authorities such as JSC BTA Bank v Ablyazov (No 8). The court also ruled that it had the power to dispense with personal service of the injunction and with the requirement that the penal notice be placed on the front of the injunction, notwithstanding the absence of express powers in the new CPR 81 in this regard. Such orders were duly granted, in each case on the basis that they occasioned no injustice to the defendant. Written by Alexander Riddiford, barrister at South Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More