Contact and compensation—will the new law in France bring more claims from beneficiaries of an estate where forced heirship is bypassed by EU succession election?

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brief history of French succession law
  • Estate planning for French assets
  • Recent developments
  • UK advisors’ considerations

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The French government have recently introduced a new law that will affect those with assets based in France. For UK based advisors, there are a number of considerations that must now be taken into account in order to ensure that clients are properly advised. Written by Joshua Ryan, solicitor at RadcliffesLeBrasseur LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

