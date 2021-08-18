menu-search
Consumers win OK for £14bn Mastercard antitrust class action

Published on: 18 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The UK's antitrust tribunal has largely allowed a claim brought on behalf of more than 46 million British consumers against Mastercard to go forward as an opt-out collective action over the credit card giant's interchange fees, in a first for the country's emerging class action regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

