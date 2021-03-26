Sign-in Help
Consumer remedies for defective dogs (Pendragon v Coom)

Published on: 26 March 2021
  • Consumer remedies for defective dogs (Pendragon v Coom)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Misrepresentation
  • Satisfactory quality
  • Right to repair
  • Damages
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This case was about the sale of an Old English Sheepdog puppy which had health problems and considered the application of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA 2015) in this context. The legal issues relating to the claim involve breach of contract, alleged misrepresentation, statutory remedies available under the CRA 2015 and damages. Written by Fred Philpott, barrister at Gough Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

