Consumer remedies for defective dogs (Pendragon v Coom)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This case was about the sale of an Old English Sheepdog puppy which had health problems and considered the application of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA 2015) in this context. The legal issues relating to the claim involve breach of contract, alleged misrepresentation, statutory remedies available under the CRA 2015 and damages. Written by Fred Philpott, barrister at Gough Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.