LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of capital markets / Capital markets investor protection

Legal News

Consumer fund pays out to investors after minibond scandal

Published on: 29 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Consumer fund pays out to investors after minibond scandal

Article summary

Law360, London: A compensation fund has started paying out to investors under a £120m (US$164m) government reimbursement scheme after London Capital & Finance (LC&F) collapsed in 2019, leaving 12,000 clients out of pocket. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More