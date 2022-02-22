Consultations intended to introduce or amend primary legislation are non-justiciable (R (A and others) v SSHD)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The High Court has dismissed a claim for judicial review of the consultation on the 'New Plan for Immigration', a plan for significant changes to the asylum system. This case is important for its holding that consultations and engagement processes culminating in the introduction of a Bill to Parliament are non-justiciable. The case is important not just for public law practitioners, who should appreciate that the scope of challenging consultations has been narrowed, but also for policy makers, for whom this decision should be considered when considering legislative changes and preparing consultations. Written by Gabriel Tan, Public Law caseworker at Wilson Solicitors LLP. or to read the full analysis.