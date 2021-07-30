menu-search
Consultation response on increasing the NMPA—key aspects and implications for pension schemes

Published on: 30 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What was the outcome of the consultation? Were any particular issues raised and has anything changed from the original proposals?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: HM Treasury has published a response to its consultation on how to implement the normal minimum pension age (NMPA) increase from age 55 to 57 in 2028 and the proposed protections framework. Rosalind Connor, managing partner, and Danyal Enver, associate, both at Arc Pensions Law, examine the key aspects of the consultation response and the implications for pension schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

