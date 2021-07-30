Consultation response on increasing the NMPA—key aspects and implications for pension schemes

Article summary

Pensions analysis: HM Treasury has published a response to its consultation on how to implement the normal minimum pension age (NMPA) increase from age 55 to 57 in 2028 and the proposed protections framework. Rosalind Connor, managing partner, and Danyal Enver, associate, both at Arc Pensions Law, examine the key aspects of the consultation response and the implications for pension schemes. or to read the full analysis.