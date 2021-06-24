Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says

MLex: UK companies will be able to give feedback on draft UK standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international data transfers in July 2021, a senior official at the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said on 23 June 2021. Steve Wood also said that it was ‘good regulatory practice’ to review the country’s implementation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR), given that it was first drafted in 2012.
