menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Data protection / Data protection essentials

Legal News

Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says

Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says
Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says
  • UK legislation

Article summary

MLex: UK companies will be able to give feedback on draft UK standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international data transfers in July 2021, a senior official at the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said on 23 June 2021. Steve Wood also said that it was ‘good regulatory practice’ to review the country’s implementation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR), given that it was first drafted in 2012. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More