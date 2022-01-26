- Consultation on UK implementation of OECD Pillar Two (Globe) framework
- Can you remind us what the ‘Two Pillar’ solution is and what Pillar Two, in particular, seeks to achieve?
- What is the timetable for countries giving effect to the Two Pillar solution through domestic law?
- What is the government seeking views on at this stage?
- Which parts of BEPS 2.0 are not being consulted on at this stage?
- Could you give us an overview of the different elements of the Globe rules?
- The Globe rules seek to ensure that groups pay a minimum tax rate of 15% in each of their operating jurisdictions. Do they therefore only apply to groups with entities in ‘tax havens’ (where the headline corporate income tax rate is below 15%) or do they apply more broadly than that?
- The EU published a proposed implementing directive for Globe rules in December 2021. How do you envisage the UK and EU Globe rules interacting?
- What are the government’s thoughts on introducing a UK domestic minimum tax?
- When are we likely to see draft legislation?
- Does the government anticipate that any parts of existing UK tax legislation will need to be amended as a result of introducing Globe rules?
- When is the government seeking responses by?
Tax analysis: In October 2021, international agreement was reached on the ‘Two Pillar’ solution for reforming the international tax framework. With the focus now on implementation, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released Model Rules for Pillar Two in December 2021 and the UK government is now consulting on implementing that framework into UK legislation. Caroline Silberztein and Jean-Baptiste Tristram, of Baker & McKenzie AARPI, look at the consultation.
