LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Companies and corporation tax / Digital services tax

Legal News

Consultation on UK implementation of OECD Pillar Two (Globe) framework

Published on: 26 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Consultation on UK implementation of OECD Pillar Two (Globe) framework
  • Can you remind us what the ‘Two Pillar’ solution is and what Pillar Two, in particular, seeks to achieve?
  • What is the timetable for countries giving effect to the Two Pillar solution through domestic law?
  • What is the government seeking views on at this stage?
  • Which parts of BEPS 2.0 are not being consulted on at this stage?
  • Could you give us an overview of the different elements of the Globe rules?
  • The Globe rules seek to ensure that groups pay a minimum tax rate of 15% in each of their operating jurisdictions. Do they therefore only apply to groups with entities in ‘tax havens’ (where the headline corporate income tax rate is below 15%) or do they apply more broadly than that?
  • The EU published a proposed implementing directive for Globe rules in December 2021. How do you envisage the UK and EU Globe rules interacting?
  • What are the government’s thoughts on introducing a UK domestic minimum tax?
  • When are we likely to see draft legislation?
    • More...

Article summary

Tax analysis: In October 2021, international agreement was reached on the ‘Two Pillar’ solution for reforming the international tax framework. With the focus now on implementation, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released Model Rules for Pillar Two in December 2021 and the UK government is now consulting on implementing that framework into UK legislation. Caroline Silberztein and Jean-Baptiste Tristram, of Baker & McKenzie AARPI, look at the consultation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More