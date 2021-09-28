Consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom

Life Sciences analysis: The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has opened a consultation into proposed changes on how medical devices should be regulated in the UK following the withdrawal of the UK from the EU. A new regime for medical devices is scheduled to come into force in July 2023. Alison Dennis, Partner and International Co-Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare at Taylor Wessing LLP considers the MHRA consultation and its potential impact on the UK medical devices industry.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For
Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating
Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with
Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a
0330 161 1234