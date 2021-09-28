LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Manufacture, marketing and sale / Medical devices

Legal News

Consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom
  • The background of the consultation
  • The main areas of the reform
  • The recent Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) report on medical devices regulation highlights opportunities and risks of a UK regulatory reform of medical devices—key findings considered in the consultation
  • Key points of potential divergence with the EU regime
  • Implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol
  • Potential impact of these proposals on the UK medical devices industry

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has opened a consultation into proposed changes on how medical devices should be regulated in the UK following the withdrawal of the UK from the EU. A new regime for medical devices is scheduled to come into force in July 2023. Alison Dennis, Partner and International Co-Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare at Taylor Wessing LLP considers the MHRA consultation and its potential impact on the UK medical devices industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More