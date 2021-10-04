- Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
- What is the background?
- What are the most significant potential reforms?
- To what extent will those potential reforms, if implemented result in material divergence from the EU GDPR and ePrivacy regimes applicable in the EEA?
- What are the potential impact of the proposed reforms likely to be and are they likely to impact the adequacy decision recently to the UK granted by the EU?
Article summary
Information Law analysis: As the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) launches a consultation into UK data protection reforms, partner and Global Head of Data and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills, Miriam Everett, considers their potential impact and significance.
