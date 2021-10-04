LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Data protection / Data protection essentials

Legal News

Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?

Published on: 04 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
  • Original news
  • What is the background?
  • What are the most significant potential reforms?
  • To what extent will those potential reforms, if implemented result in material divergence from the EU GDPR and ePrivacy regimes applicable in the EEA?
  • What are the potential impact of the proposed reforms likely to be and are they likely to impact the adequacy decision recently to the UK granted by the EU?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: As the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) launches a consultation into UK data protection reforms, partner and Global Head of Data and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills, Miriam Everett, considers their potential impact and significance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More