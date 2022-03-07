LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Consultation on a UK online sales tax

Published on: 07 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Tax analysis: HM Treasury has published an open consultation exploring the possibility for an online sales tax (OST) as a means to rebalance the taxation of the retail sector between online and in-store retail by funding business rates relief. Gary Barnett, a senior professional support lawyer in the corporate tax group at Simmons & Simmons, explains what is being considered. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

