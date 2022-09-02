LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

Consultancy appointment was not a relational contract (Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding)

Published on: 02 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Consultancy appointment was not a relational contract (Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Oral agreement
  • Implied terms
  • Failure to provide services
  • Contractual right to terminate
  • Construction/quantum
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The claimant applied for summary judgment but was only partially successful in striking out various elements of the defendant’s defence. The defendant had terminated the claimant’s consultancy appointment for breach, which the claimant said was a repudiation of the contract. The defendant primarily relied upon a breach of an alleged oral agreement and a breach of implied terms, including an implied term of good faith (arguing that such a term could be implied as it was a ‘relational contract’). The court permitted the oral agreement defence to proceed, but was not willing to imply a contractual good faith provision into the consultancy contract. Written by James Lancaster, managing associate, Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

