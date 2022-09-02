Consultancy appointment was not a relational contract (Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The claimant applied for summary judgment but was only partially successful in striking out various elements of the defendant's defence. The defendant had terminated the claimant's consultancy appointment for breach, which the claimant said was a repudiation of the contract. The defendant primarily relied upon a breach of an alleged oral agreement and a breach of implied terms, including an implied term of good faith (arguing that such a term could be implied as it was a 'relational contract'). The court permitted the oral agreement defence to proceed, but was not willing to imply a contractual good faith provision into the consultancy contract. Written by James Lancaster, managing associate, Trowers & Hamlins LLP.