Constructive dismissal when there is a fundamental health and safety breach (Flatman v Essex County Council)

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where the actions of an employer amount to a fundamental breach of contract, nothing that the employer does after that point can cure that breach. Provided that the employee does not affirm the contract and waive the breach, it remains open to the employee to accept that breach and claim constructive dismissal. When considering whether there has been a fundamental breach a tribunal must therefore be careful only to take account of relevant conduct of the employer, and its impact, up to the point of the fundamental breach. If a breach of the implied duty to provide a safe work environment is relied upon in such a claim, the tribunal's focus should be on the harm, or risk of harm, in fact caused, or posed, to the employee's health and safety by the employer’s actions or inactions. When considering whether a breach of this particular implied term is fundamental, statements of intention or attitude on the part of the employer will generally have less significance than they might if the claim was of breach of the implied duty of trust and confidence but are not wholly irrelevant, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.