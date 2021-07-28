Constructive dismissal is capable of constituting section 26 EqA harassment (Driscoll v 1) V & P Global 2) Varela)

Employment analysis: Where an employee resigns in response to repudiatory conduct which constitutes or includes unlawful harassment, his or her constructive dismissal is itself capable of constituting an act of harassment, contrary to sections 26 and 40 of the EqA 2010, according to the EAT, overturning its previous 2015 ruling to the contrary effect in Timothy James Consulting v Wilton.
