Construction weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Consultants’ appointments
  • Architect’s moral right to be attributed as the author of drawings (The Front Door (UK) Ltd v Lower Mill Estate Ltd)
  • Adjudication
  • Natural justice and payment notices
  • Procurement
  • Updated PPN on reservation of below-threshold contracts after Brexit transition
  • Projects
  • Energy National Policy Statements—consultation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered a claim by an architect for infringement of its moral rights in relation to drawings (Front Door v Lower Mill Estate), a case in which the TCC found that an adjudicator’s decision was unenforceable in light of a breach of the rules of natural justice (Downs Road v Laxmanbhai), the launch of a consultation by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on its energy National Policy Statements and an announcement by the government of the next phase in the preparation of a digital map of underground pipes and cables, to improve efficiency and safety in construction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

