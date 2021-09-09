- Construction weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Consultants’ appointments
- Architect’s moral right to be attributed as the author of drawings (The Front Door (UK) Ltd v Lower Mill Estate Ltd)
- Adjudication
- Natural justice and payment notices
- Procurement
- Updated PPN on reservation of below-threshold contracts after Brexit transition
- Projects
- Energy National Policy Statements—consultation
More...
- Litigation
- Disclosure pilot—no jurisdiction to apply for specific disclosure under CPR 31.12 (Anxoller Events Ltd v Braker and others)
- Additional Construction news this week
- Digital map for underground pipes and cables
- Soft increase in construction output since February
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered a claim by an architect for infringement of its moral rights in relation to drawings (Front Door v Lower Mill Estate), a case in which the TCC found that an adjudicator’s decision was unenforceable in light of a breach of the rules of natural justice (Downs Road v Laxmanbhai), the launch of a consultation by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on its energy National Policy Statements and an announcement by the government of the next phase in the preparation of a digital map of underground pipes and cables, to improve efficiency and safety in construction.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.