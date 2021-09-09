Construction weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered a claim by an architect for infringement of its moral rights in relation to drawings (Front Door v Lower Mill Estate), a case in which the TCC found that an adjudicator’s decision was unenforceable in light of a breach of the rules of natural justice (Downs Road v Laxmanbhai), the launch of a consultation by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on its energy National Policy Statements and an announcement by the government of the next phase in the preparation of a digital map of underground pipes and cables, to improve efficiency and safety in construction. or to read the full analysis.