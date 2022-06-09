LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Building Safety
  • DLUHC announces extension of scope of ban on combustible materials for buildings
  • DLUHC confirms amendments to Approved Document B
  • MHCLG publishes outcome for technical review of Approved Document B consultation
  • Litigation
  • Amending statements of case and claiming privilege in TCC proceedings (Northumbria Healthcare v Lendlease)
  • Projects
  • DfT announces intention to remove Golborne Link from the High-Speed Rail Bill
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on the consultation concerning the ban on combustible materials for buildings, confirmation by DLUHC of its amendment of Approved Document B to meet the Phase One recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, the publication of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) full outcome for the ‘Technical review of Approved Document B of the building regulations: a call for evidence’ consultation, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) summarised some of the applicable principles in respect of statements of case and disclosure obligations (Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust v Lendlease), an update on the HS2 route for the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway, the publication of a survey by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on the difficulties of obtaining professional indemnity insurance and several updates from the wider construction industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In