- Construction weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Building Safety
- DLUHC announces extension of scope of ban on combustible materials for buildings
- DLUHC confirms amendments to Approved Document B
- MHCLG publishes outcome for technical review of Approved Document B consultation
- Litigation
- Amending statements of case and claiming privilege in TCC proceedings (Northumbria Healthcare v Lendlease)
- Projects
- DfT announces intention to remove Golborne Link from the High-Speed Rail Bill
- Insurance in construction
- CLC publishes findings from second pan-industry PII survey
- Arbitration
- BCLP International Arbitration Survey 2022 considers reform of the Arbitration Act 1996
- Construction Industry News
- BEIS publishes building materials and components statistics for May 2022
- CLC publishes product availability statement identifying price inflation and diminishing labour supply concerns
- FMB announces worsening conditions for small builders following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HSE launches month long respiratory health initiative in Great Britain
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on the consultation concerning the ban on combustible materials for buildings, confirmation by DLUHC of its amendment of Approved Document B to meet the Phase One recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, the publication of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) full outcome for the ‘Technical review of Approved Document B of the building regulations: a call for evidence’ consultation, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) summarised some of the applicable principles in respect of statements of case and disclosure obligations (Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust v Lendlease), an update on the HS2 route for the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway, the publication of a survey by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on the difficulties of obtaining professional indemnity insurance and several updates from the wider construction industry.
