Construction weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on the consultation concerning the ban on combustible materials for buildings, confirmation by DLUHC of its amendment of Approved Document B to meet the Phase One recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, the publication of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) full outcome for the ‘Technical review of Approved Document B of the building regulations: a call for evidence’ consultation, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) summarised some of the applicable principles in respect of statements of case and disclosure obligations (Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust v Lendlease), an update on the HS2 route for the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway, the publication of a survey by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on the difficulties of obtaining professional indemnity insurance and several updates from the wider construction industry. or to read the full analysis.