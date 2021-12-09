LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Litigation
  • Costs and split trials involving without prejudice offers (McKeown v Langer)
  • Pleading a claim on an extrapolated basis is not an abuse of process (Building Design Partnership Ltd v Standard Life Assurance Ltd)
  • Building safety
  • Court permits intrusive inspection of cladding in fire safety defect claim (Naylor v Roamquest)
  • Arbitration
  • Arbitration agreement upheld despite arbitral claimant commencing and continuing domestic administrative law proceedings (CLQ v CLR)
  • Standard form contracts
    • More...

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Court of Appeal (CoA) determined whether all winning costs should be determined at the end of all litigation stages (McKeown v Langer), a case in which the CoA refused a professional consultant’s appeal in a claim made by way of sampling and extrapolation (Building Design Partnership v Standard Life Assurance), a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case where the court granted permission for leaseholder claimants to carry out inspections of cladding panels on residential tower blocks (Naylor v Roamquest), an arbitration matter in which the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) considered whether an arbitration agreement was repudiated by the claimant’s commencement and continuance of domestic administrative law proceedings (CLQ v CLR), the release by the Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT) of training modules related to their contracts, a case in which the TCC granted an application to strike out a procurement challenge (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board), an announcement by the Cabinet Office of plans to transform public procurement, several stories relating to sustainable construction initiatives from around the world, and other news about the construction industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

