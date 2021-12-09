- Construction weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Litigation
- Costs and split trials involving without prejudice offers (McKeown v Langer)
- Pleading a claim on an extrapolated basis is not an abuse of process (Building Design Partnership Ltd v Standard Life Assurance Ltd)
- Building safety
- Court permits intrusive inspection of cladding in fire safety defect claim (Naylor v Roamquest)
- Arbitration
- Arbitration agreement upheld despite arbitral claimant commencing and continuing domestic administrative law proceedings (CLQ v CLR)
- Standard form contracts
- JCT releases quick guide training video modules
- Public Procurement
- Procurement challenge with no real prospect of success struck out (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
- Cabinet Office concludes on plans to 'transform' public procurement
- Cabinet Office publishes guidance for new threshold values in contract estimates
- Sustainability
- ACE reports on CCC assessment of UK climate change efforts post COP26
- BEIS launches consultation on policies for low emissions industrial products
- GCB and ICE open consultation on Low Carbon Concrete Routemap
- Scottish Government calls for evidence on energy efficiency regulation
- WGBC CEO comments on future of built environment following COP26
- Construction industry news
- ACE highlights report predicting high construction price inflation will continue into 2022
- CDBB reports on Global BIM Network Roadmap 2021–25
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Construction trackers
Article summary
