Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Contract law
  • Consultancy appointment was not a relational contract (Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding)
  • Litigation
  • Documents disclosed by mistake at an interlocutory stage—has privilege been waived? (Pickett v Balkind)
  • Building Safety
  • Sections 126–129 of BSA 2022 brought into force
  • IUA model clause on fire safety risks
  • HSE consults on proposed Operational Standards Rules
Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the High Court considered whether an implied term of good faith could be implied as part of a ‘relational contract’ (Perrucci v Orlean Invest), a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) dismissed an application for an injunction to restrain use of privileged material (Pickett v Balkind), the commencement of further provisions of the Building Safety Act (BSA 2022), analysis of the Procurement Bill, publication of the Local Government Association’s (LGA) National Procurement Strategy for Local Government in England 2022, and industry reaction to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

