- Construction weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Contract law
- Consultancy appointment was not a relational contract (Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding)
- Litigation
- Documents disclosed by mistake at an interlocutory stage—has privilege been waived? (Pickett v Balkind)
- Building Safety
- Sections 126–129 of BSA 2022 brought into force
- IUA model clause on fire safety risks
- HSE consults on proposed Operational Standards Rules
- Procurement
- The Procurement Bill—analysis
- Third country access to European and UK Public Procurement Markets—The IPI and other Regulatory Developments
- National Procurement Strategy 2022
- Welsh Government update on Procurement Bill
- Regulations and controls
- Proposed revision of the EU Construction Products Regulation (EU) NO 305/2011
- Construction Industry News
- Construction Playbook updated with new guidance notes
- Updates to Consultancy Playbook
- CIOB, RIBA and ACE react to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister
- Building materials and components statistics for August 2022
- FMB urges new policies to address fall in construction activity
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Useful information
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the High Court considered whether an implied term of good faith could be implied as part of a ‘relational contract’ (Perrucci v Orlean Invest), a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) dismissed an application for an injunction to restrain use of privileged material (Pickett v Balkind), the commencement of further provisions of the Building Safety Act (BSA 2022), analysis of the Procurement Bill, publication of the Local Government Association’s (LGA) National Procurement Strategy for Local Government in England 2022, and industry reaction to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister.
