Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Building safety
  • Building Safety Bill published
  • Industry responses to Building Safety Bill
  • Pre-legislative scrutiny of the Building Safety Bill—government response
  • Adjudication
  • Related adjudications on defect claims did not concern the same dispute (Lewisham Homes v Breyer Group)
  • Contract law
  • Last shot doctrine holds firm while pinion seals do not (Dana UK Axle v Freudenberg FST)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the publication by the government of the Building Safety Bill and the start of its passage through parliament, response from the construction industry to the Building Safety Bill, publication of the government’s response to the pre-legislative scrutiny of the draft Building Safety Bill, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered whether an adjudicator had dealt with substantially the same dispute in two adjudications (Lewisham v Breyer Group), a TCC decision in which the court considered the proper approach for the court to take when identifying the correct contract terms where there is a battle of forms and refused to permit the defendant to rely on the evidence of its technical experts (Dana UK Axle v Freudenberg FST) and a TCC decision relating to an application concerning the jurisdiction which permits the court to allow a party to change its expert witness on terms which can include disclosure of materials (Rogerson v Eco Top Heat & Power Ltd). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

