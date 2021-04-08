Sign-in Help
Construction weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision from the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) which found that a sub-contractor’s terms and conditions were superseded by a letter of intent and sub-contract (Balfour Beatty v Van Elle), an update to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ (RICS’s) Professional Indemnity Insurance (PII) Minimum Policy relating to fire safety cover, updated guidance from HMRC to reflect changes to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS), signature of the first works contract in relation to Phase 2A of HS2 and a statement from the Construction Industry Council (CIC) regarding worldwide shortages of some construction materials. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

