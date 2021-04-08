- Construction weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Pre-construction activities
- Sub-contractor’s terms and conditions superseded
- Insurance
- PII wording—improvement in fire safety cover
- Tax
- CIS—updated guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Construction industry recovery—importance of sustainability strategies
More...
- Survey on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) launched
- Infrastructure
- HS2 Phase 2A—first works contract signed
- Additional Construction news this week
- CIC warns of worldwide material shortages
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision from the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) which found that a sub-contractor’s terms and conditions were superseded by a letter of intent and sub-contract (Balfour Beatty v Van Elle), an update to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ (RICS’s) Professional Indemnity Insurance (PII) Minimum Policy relating to fire safety cover, updated guidance from HMRC to reflect changes to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS), signature of the first works contract in relation to Phase 2A of HS2 and a statement from the Construction Industry Council (CIC) regarding worldwide shortages of some construction materials.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.