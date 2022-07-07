- Construction weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Building Safety
- Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (England) Regulations 2022
- DLUHC updates its guidance to reflect new leaseholder protections that came into force
- DLUHC launches market engagement exercise on FRAEWs
- Adjudication
- Settlement agreement between employer and surety did not bind contractor (ML Hart Builders v Swiss Cottage)
- Procurement
- The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment
- Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on procurement transparency
- Sustainability
- SEA publishes report outlining policy gaps and steps to achieve net zero by 2050, CLC reports
- Construction Industry News
- BEIS publishes materials and components statistics for June 2022
- HSE reports on building contractor sentenced over unsafe work practices
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the coming into force of new regulations that make provision for determining a landlord/landlord group’s connection to a developer in relation to establishing liability for the remediation of historical safety defects, an update to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) guidance on the Building Safety Fund process to reflect new leaseholder protections, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that a settlement agreement between the employer under a construction contract and the surety under a bond provided by the contractor was not binding on the contractor (ML Hart Builders Ltd (in liquidation) v Swiss Cottage Properties Ltd), an analysis of the provisions of the Procurement Bill following its second reading, and the publication of the Cabinet Office’s policy paper on transparency of UK public contracts and spending.
