Construction weekly highlights—7 July 2022

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the coming into force of new regulations that make provision for determining a landlord/landlord group’s connection to a developer in relation to establishing liability for the remediation of historical safety defects, an update to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) guidance on the Building Safety Fund process to reflect new leaseholder protections, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that a settlement agreement between the employer under a construction contract and the surety under a bond provided by the contractor was not binding on the contractor (ML Hart Builders Ltd (in liquidation) v Swiss Cottage Properties Ltd), an analysis of the provisions of the Procurement Bill following its second reading, and the publication of the Cabinet Office’s policy paper on transparency of UK public contracts and spending. or to read the full analysis.