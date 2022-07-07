LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—7 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Building Safety
  • Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (England) Regulations 2022
  • DLUHC updates its guidance to reflect new leaseholder protections that came into force
  • DLUHC launches market engagement exercise on FRAEWs
  • Adjudication
  • Settlement agreement between employer and surety did not bind contractor (ML Hart Builders v Swiss Cottage)
  • Procurement
  • The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the coming into force of new regulations that make provision for determining a landlord/landlord group’s connection to a developer in relation to establishing liability for the remediation of historical safety defects, an update to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) guidance on the Building Safety Fund process to reflect new leaseholder protections, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that a settlement agreement between the employer under a construction contract and the surety under a bond provided by the contractor was not binding on the contractor (ML Hart Builders Ltd (in liquidation) v Swiss Cottage Properties Ltd), an analysis of the provisions of the Procurement Bill following its second reading, and the publication of the Cabinet Office’s policy paper on transparency of UK public contracts and spending. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More