- Construction weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Litigation—strike-out and summary judgment
- Adjudication—enforcement
- Litigation—exclusive jurisdiction
- Arbitration—DIFC-LCIA publishes 2021 Arbitration Rules
- Arbitration—consultation on Green protocols for international arbitration
- Arbitration—trends to watch in 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK lockdown—operation of courts and tribunals
- Brexit
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Import/export—reissue of Brexit transition guidance
- Building safety
- Cladding replacement—proposed levy on property developers
- Remediation of non-ACM buildings—amended guidance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case which looked at final account mechanisms for the purposes of the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996, a case from the Scottish Court of Session examining whether an adjudication dispute can be finally determined in the courts following an application by the unsuccessful party, a Court of Appeal case related to whether asymmetric clauses are exclusive jurisdiction clauses for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast), an analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, the publication of new DIFC-LCIA rules for arbitration, a consultation on green protocols for arbitration, a look at international arbitration trends to watch in 2021 and a call by the Mayor of London for a new levy on property developers to increase building safety.
