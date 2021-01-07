Construction weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case which looked at final account mechanisms for the purposes of the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996, a case from the Scottish Court of Session examining whether an adjudication dispute can be finally determined in the courts following an application by the unsuccessful party, a Court of Appeal case related to whether asymmetric clauses are exclusive jurisdiction clauses for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast), an analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, the publication of new DIFC-LCIA rules for arbitration, a consultation on green protocols for arbitration, a look at international arbitration trends to watch in 2021 and a call by the Mayor of London for a new levy on property developers to increase building safety. or to read the full analysis.