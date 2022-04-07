Construction weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes updates on the progress of the Building Safety Bill, a statement from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) which clarifies the current lending position for properties affected by fire safety issues, release of a secondary option clause by the New Engineering Contract (NEC) focussed on climate change, an announcement by the European Parliament of rules to determine which energy projects can receive EU funding, analysis of the future of public procurement in the UK, and the publication of the European Commission’s 'Revised Construction Products Regulation' factsheet, which explains the aims of proposed new rules for the regulation of construction products in the EU. or to read the full analysis.