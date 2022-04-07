- Construction weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Building Safety
- Building Safety Bill completes progress through the House of Lords
- RICS statement on EWS1 assessments and lending
- Sustainability
- NEC4—new secondary option X29 (Climate Change) published for consultation
- Sustainability within the construction industry—NBS study
- Procurement in construction
- Transforming Public Procurement
More...
- Energy projects
- MEPs approve new rules for trans-European energy infrastructure
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CLC announces its Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance remains for reference only
- Arbitration
- DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022—a reflection
- Construction Industry News
- Revised Construction Products Regulation factsheet
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Construction trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes updates on the progress of the Building Safety Bill, a statement from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) which clarifies the current lending position for properties affected by fire safety issues, release of a secondary option clause by the New Engineering Contract (NEC) focussed on climate change, an announcement by the European Parliament of rules to determine which energy projects can receive EU funding, analysis of the future of public procurement in the UK, and the publication of the European Commission’s 'Revised Construction Products Regulation' factsheet, which explains the aims of proposed new rules for the regulation of construction products in the EU.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.