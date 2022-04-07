LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Construction weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Building Safety
  • Building Safety Bill completes progress through the House of Lords
  • RICS statement on EWS1 assessments and lending
  • Sustainability
  • NEC4—new secondary option X29 (Climate Change) published for consultation
  • Sustainability within the construction industry—NBS study
  • Procurement in construction
  • Transforming Public Procurement
Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes updates on the progress of the Building Safety Bill, a statement from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) which clarifies the current lending position for properties affected by fire safety issues, release of a secondary option clause by the New Engineering Contract (NEC) focussed on climate change, an announcement by the European Parliament of rules to determine which energy projects can receive EU funding, analysis of the future of public procurement in the UK, and the publication of the European Commission’s 'Revised Construction Products Regulation' factsheet, which explains the aims of proposed new rules for the regulation of construction products in the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

