- Construction weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Building safety
- Fire Safety Act 2021
- Disputes
- Litigation—professional negligence
- Adjudication—serial adjudications
- Adjudication—multiple contracts
- JCT contracts
- Dispute Adjudication Board Documentation 2021
- Additional Construction news this week
- Second National Infrastructure Assessment
- New Homes (New Development Standards) Bill
- London no longer most expensive place to build
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&A
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the royal assent of the Fire Safety Bill, a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment relating to the negligent design of foundations (Beattie Passive v Canham Consulting), two cases in which the TCC considered challenges to adjudicators’ jurisdiction (Delta Fabrication v Watkin Jones and Prater v John Sisk), the publication by the Joint Contracts Tribinal (JCT) of Dispute Adjudication Board Documentation, and confirmation by the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) of the timing of the UK’s second National Infrastructure Assessment.
