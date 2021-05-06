Construction weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the royal assent of the Fire Safety Bill, a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment relating to the negligent design of foundations (Beattie Passive v Canham Consulting), two cases in which the TCC considered challenges to adjudicators’ jurisdiction (Delta Fabrication v Watkin Jones and Prater v John Sisk), the publication by the Joint Contracts Tribinal (JCT) of Dispute Adjudication Board Documentation, and confirmation by the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) of the timing of the UK’s second National Infrastructure Assessment. or to read the full analysis.