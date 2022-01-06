- Construction weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Litigation
- Tomlin Order—payment due to contractor where employer failed to seek final determination of dispute (Fairgrove Homes v Monument Two)
- Singapore’s Technology, Infrastructure and Construction List—a new global forum for the resolution of major project disputes?
- Pre-action protocols—consultation period extended
- Adjudication
- Adjudicator had no jurisdiction under contract for manufacture and supply (Cubex v Balfour Beatty)
- Consultant appointments
- Court of Appeal finds it arguable that duty of care owed by defendant to claimant in respect of damage caused by a third party (Rushbond v The JS Design Partnership)
More...
- Arbitration
- Four international arbitration trends to watch in 2022
- Arbitration funding costs and coronavirus (COVID-19) adjournments—AA 1996, s 68 challenge to ICC award dismissed (Tenke Fungurume Mining SA v Katanga Contracting Services)
- Building safety
- Welsh Government publishes response to consultation
- Building regulations
- Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021
- Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Welsh Government guidance on Building Regulations
- Gigabit-capable connections in new homes—consultation
- Framework agreements
- ‘Gold Standard’ for public sector construction projects
- Infrastructure
- Project Routemap handbook—revised edition
- Construction Industry News
- New Homes Quality Code
- Construction product availability statement
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Construction trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found an employer liable to make payment to a contractor pursuant to a Tomlin Order (Fairgrove Homes v Monument Two), a case in which the Court of Appeal considered whether a claim in negligence against an architect was a ‘pure omissions’ claim (Rushbond v The JS Design Partnership), commentary on predicted trends in international arbitration in the year 2022, publication by the UK Government of amendments to the Building Regulations 2010, SI 2010/2214 (due to come into force in June 2022), publication of a review by the Cabinet Office that creates a new ‘Gold Standard’ for public sector construction frameworks, and the introduction of the New Homes Quality Code by the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.