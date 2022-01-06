Construction weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found an employer liable to make payment to a contractor pursuant to a Tomlin Order (Fairgrove Homes v Monument Two), a case in which the Court of Appeal considered whether a claim in negligence against an architect was a ‘pure omissions’ claim (Rushbond v The JS Design Partnership), commentary on predicted trends in international arbitration in the year 2022, publication by the UK Government of amendments to the Building Regulations 2010, SI 2010/2214 (due to come into force in June 2022), publication of a review by the Cabinet Office that creates a new ‘Gold Standard’ for public sector construction frameworks, and the introduction of the New Homes Quality Code by the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB). or to read the full analysis.