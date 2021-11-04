LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—construction industry reaction
  • Standard form contracts
  • Scottish court proceedings should be sisted (ie stayed) but not dismissed to allow for adjudication and arbitration under NEC3 contract (Fraserburgh Harbour v McLaughlin & Harvey)
  • FIDIC announces sustainability agreement with WWF
  • Practical completion
  • Employer not bound to ensure all objections to practical completion raised by tenants are actioned before completion is certified (Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd v Fern Trustee 1 Ltd)
  • Consultants on construction projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes reactions to the 2021 Autumn Budget from the construction industry, a judgment from the Inner House of the Court of Session which considers the effect on the court’s jurisdiction of dispute resolution provisions in an NEC contract that provided for resolution of disputes by adjudication and then arbitration (The Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners v McLaughlin & Harvey), a judgment from the Outer House of the Court of Session which examines the power of tenants to object to the certification of practical completion (Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd v Fern Trustee 1 Ltd and others), a case in which the Inner House of the Court of Session considered whether a project manager’s entitlement to ‘reasonable remuneration’ upon termination of its appointment required an assessment of the quality of the services provided (Crimond Estates v Mile End Developments), an announcement from FIDIC that it is partnering with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to promote their sustainability ambitions, publication by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) of a new version of its Carbon Reduction Code and publication by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) of its five steps to reach net zero through sustainable real estate investment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More