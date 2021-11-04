Construction weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes reactions to the 2021 Autumn Budget from the construction industry, a judgment from the Inner House of the Court of Session which considers the effect on the court’s jurisdiction of dispute resolution provisions in an NEC contract that provided for resolution of disputes by adjudication and then arbitration (The Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners v McLaughlin & Harvey), a judgment from the Outer House of the Court of Session which examines the power of tenants to object to the certification of practical completion (Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd v Fern Trustee 1 Ltd and others), a case in which the Inner House of the Court of Session considered whether a project manager’s entitlement to ‘reasonable remuneration’ upon termination of its appointment required an assessment of the quality of the services provided (Crimond Estates v Mile End Developments), an announcement from FIDIC that it is partnering with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to promote their sustainability ambitions, publication by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) of a new version of its Carbon Reduction Code and publication by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) of its five steps to reach net zero through sustainable real estate investment. or to read the full analysis.