- Construction weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Litigation—loss and damages
- Projects
- Northern Powerhouse Rail—final plan agreed
- Drax abandons gas turbines installation to focus on renewable energy
- Building safety
- HSE appoints new Chief Inspector of Buildings
- Cladding remediation—committee to discuss impact of proposals
- Additional Construction news this week
- Spring Budget 2021—implications for construction
- Transport Committee investigation into smart motorways
- Welsh Government clarifies standards for meeting nearly zero energy requirement
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered a claimant’s entitlement to damages for breaches of a contract for an information technology (IT) system (CIS General Insurance v IGM United Kingdom), an announcement by Transport for the North (TfN) that a final plan and recommendations have been agreed in relation to Northern Powerhouse Rail, the appointment of a new Chief Inspector of Buildings by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), and news and commentary on the implications of the Spring Budget 2021 (announced on 3 March 2021) for construction.
