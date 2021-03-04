Sign-in Help
Construction weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—loss and damages
  • Projects
  • Northern Powerhouse Rail—final plan agreed
  • Drax abandons gas turbines installation to focus on renewable energy
  • Building safety
  • HSE appoints new Chief Inspector of Buildings
  • Cladding remediation—committee to discuss impact of proposals
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered a claimant’s entitlement to damages for breaches of a contract for an information technology (IT) system (CIS General Insurance v IGM United Kingdom), an announcement by Transport for the North (TfN) that a final plan and recommendations have been agreed in relation to Northern Powerhouse Rail, the appointment of a new Chief Inspector of Buildings by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), and news and commentary on the implications of the Spring Budget 2021 (announced on 3 March 2021) for construction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

