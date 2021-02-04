Sign-in Help
Construction weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Damages and exclusions
  • Loss of right to deduct LADs
  • Disputes
  • Adjudication—right to litigate/arbitrate under NEC3 ECC Option W2
  • Litigation—importance of the merits test
  • Litigation—application of Part 36 rewards
  • Litigation—CPR changes and practice direction updates
  • Litigation—online civil justice system
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case from the Scottish Court of Session examining whether clause w2.4(1) of the NEC3 Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC), operates as a contractual bar on a party seeking determination of a dispute in court or arbitration (The Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners v McLaughlin & Harvey), a case from the Scottish Sheriff Appeal Court where a failure by the employer’s architect to issue a replacement non-completion certificate meant that the employer lost its right to deduct liquidated damages (LADs) (D McLaughlin v Linthouse Housing Association), a Court of Appeal case that highlighted the importance of the merits test (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha v James Kemball Ltd), the release of a pre-publication version of the NEC’s Facilities Management Contract (FMC) and a letter from the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) to the Chancellor of the Exchequer ahead of the Budget Statement on 3 March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

