- Construction weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Damages and exclusions
- Loss of right to deduct LADs
- Disputes
- Adjudication—right to litigate/arbitrate under NEC3 ECC Option W2
- Litigation—importance of the merits test
- Litigation—application of Part 36 rewards
- Litigation—CPR changes and practice direction updates
- Litigation—online civil justice system
- Standard form contracts
- NEC Facilities Management Contract
- Fire safety
- Waking Watch Relief Fund
- Construction products
- Horizontal test specifications published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Construction industry—recovery
- Planning
- Extension of permitted development
- New developments—community role
- Additional Construction news this week
- Electronic signing process—checklist
- CLC—pre-budget update to Chancellor
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case from the Scottish Court of Session examining whether clause w2.4(1) of the NEC3 Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC), operates as a contractual bar on a party seeking determination of a dispute in court or arbitration (The Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners v McLaughlin & Harvey), a case from the Scottish Sheriff Appeal Court where a failure by the employer’s architect to issue a replacement non-completion certificate meant that the employer lost its right to deduct liquidated damages (LADs) (D McLaughlin v Linthouse Housing Association), a Court of Appeal case that highlighted the importance of the merits test (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha v James Kemball Ltd), the release of a pre-publication version of the NEC’s Facilities Management Contract (FMC) and a letter from the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) to the Chancellor of the Exchequer ahead of the Budget Statement on 3 March 2021.
