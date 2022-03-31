Construction weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes analysis of the possible effects of the Ukraine conflict and economic sanctions imposed on Russian businesses and exports on the UK construction industry, the Cabinet Office’s publication of the Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 01/22 on contracts with suppliers from Russia and Belarus, details of further amendments to the Building Safety Bill, HS2 Limited’s announcement that it is joining the Construction Leadership Council (CLC)’s CO2nstruct Zero, the organisation delivering the UK’s largest infrastructure project alongside more than 80 organisations from across the sector, the publication of a report on procuring net zero carbon construction part-funded by the Society of Construction Law (SCL), an announcement by the Department for Transport (DfT) of the new ‘Taking charge’ electric vehicle infrastructure strategy and a new bill on arbitration success fees in Hong Kong and the latest Products Availability Statement published by the CLC. or to read the full analysis.