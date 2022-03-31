LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict—UK and International Sanctions
  • Ukraine conflict—potential effects on UK construction projects and construction contracts
  • Cabinet Office publishes PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts
  • Building Safety
  • Amendments to Building Safety Bill
  • Sustainability
  • CLC announces HS2 joins CO2nstruct Zero
  • SCL publishes part-funded research report on Procuring Net Zero Carbon Construction
Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes analysis of the possible effects of the Ukraine conflict and economic sanctions imposed on Russian businesses and exports on the UK construction industry, the Cabinet Office’s publication of the Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 01/22 on contracts with suppliers from Russia and Belarus, details of further amendments to the Building Safety Bill, HS2 Limited’s announcement that it is joining the Construction Leadership Council (CLC)’s CO2nstruct Zero, the organisation delivering the UK’s largest infrastructure project alongside more than 80 organisations from across the sector, the publication of a report on procuring net zero carbon construction part-funded by the Society of Construction Law (SCL), an announcement by the Department for Transport (DfT) of the new ‘Taking charge’ electric vehicle infrastructure strategy and a new bill on arbitration success fees in Hong Kong and the latest Products Availability Statement published by the CLC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

