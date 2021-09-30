LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Construction weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Standard form construction contracts
  • JCT publishes latest edition of Home Owners contracts
  • Construction Industry News
  • Construction leaders urge EU to decarbonise built environment
  • RICS comments on changing trends in construction
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
  • Construction trackers

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the publication of new editions of the JCT Home Owners Contracts, a call by construction leaders to the European Commission to support full decarbonisation of the built environment and an update from the RICS on the changing trends in construction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

