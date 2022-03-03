- Construction weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Building Safety
- CIC warning on consequences of Building Safety Bill
- ESW1 forms—guidance from Mayor of London
- Building Safety Bill—progress in House of Lords
- Contract law
- Scots law—new regulations providing for commencement of the Prescription (Scotland) Act 2018
- Energy projects
- Supply chain risks on renewable energy projects
More...
- Sustainability
- Net zero target—government urged to clarify funding arrangements
- Scottish net-zero targets—bolder steps needed
- Construction Industry News
- Expiry of PFI contracts—new IPA guidance
- ICE publishes green paper on levelling up
- Investment in infrastructure—CIPFA report
- Building materials and components—BEIS statistics
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Construction trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a warning from the Construction Industry Council (CIC) of the potentially ‘dire consequences’ of certain proposed amendments to the Building Safety Bill, the publication of a new statutory instrument by the Scottish Ministers that will bring the Prescription (Scotland) Act 2018 into force, analysis of the supply chain risks on renewable energy projects, publication of a report by the Public Accounts Committee highlighting the lack of clarity on how the government will fund the transition to net zero by 2050, and the issue of guidance by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) to help public sector bodies effectively manage the expiry of PFI contracts.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.