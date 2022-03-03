Construction weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a warning from the Construction Industry Council (CIC) of the potentially ‘dire consequences’ of certain proposed amendments to the Building Safety Bill, the publication of a new statutory instrument by the Scottish Ministers that will bring the Prescription (Scotland) Act 2018 into force, analysis of the supply chain risks on renewable energy projects, publication of a report by the Public Accounts Committee highlighting the lack of clarity on how the government will fund the transition to net zero by 2050, and the issue of guidance by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) to help public sector bodies effectively manage the expiry of PFI contracts. or to read the full analysis.