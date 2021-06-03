- Construction weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Litigation—expert evidence
- Litigation—costs
- Contract law
- Failure of consideration
- Building and fire safety
- Building Bulletin 100—design guide for fire safety
- Projects
More...
- Launch of NHS Scotland Assure
- Railways—£401m government investment
- Sustainability
- London ‘retrofit revolution’
- National Retrofit Strategy—CLC statement
- RIBA—call for evidence on climate action
- Additional Construction news this week
- International Procurement Instrument
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to permit the defendant to rely on the evidence of its technical experts (Dana UK Axle v Freudenberg FST), a case addressing several issues arising from a claim based on total failure of consideration (BP Oil International v Vega Peteroleum), publication by the Department for Education (DfE) of the government’s response to a consultation on design guidance for fire safety in schools, the announcement of a new national service across NHS Scotland intended to improve the quality and management of healthcare construction and refurbishment projects, and agreement of a mandate by the Council of the European Union for negotiations with the European Parliament regarding creation of an International Procurement Instrument.
