menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Construction weekly highlights—3 June 2021
Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—3 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—expert evidence
  • Litigation—costs
  • Contract law
  • Failure of consideration
  • Building and fire safety
  • Building Bulletin 100—design guide for fire safety
  • Projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to permit the defendant to rely on the evidence of its technical experts (Dana UK Axle v Freudenberg FST), a case addressing several issues arising from a claim based on total failure of consideration (BP Oil International v Vega Peteroleum), publication by the Department for Education (DfE) of the government’s response to a consultation on design guidance for fire safety in schools, the announcement of a new national service across NHS Scotland intended to improve the quality and management of healthcare construction and refurbishment projects, and agreement of a mandate by the Council of the European Union for negotiations with the European Parliament regarding creation of an International Procurement Instrument. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More