Construction weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to permit the defendant to rely on the evidence of its technical experts (Dana UK Axle v Freudenberg FST), a case addressing several issues arising from a claim based on total failure of consideration (BP Oil International v Vega Peteroleum), publication by the Department for Education (DfE) of the government’s response to a consultation on design guidance for fire safety in schools, the announcement of a new national service across NHS Scotland intended to improve the quality and management of healthcare construction and refurbishment projects, and agreement of a mandate by the Council of the European Union for negotiations with the European Parliament regarding creation of an International Procurement Instrument. or to read the full analysis.