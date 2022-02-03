- Construction weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Adjudication
- Enforcement applying earlier decisions (John Graham Construction Ltd v Tecnicas Reunidas UK Ltd)
- Denial of liability to make payment resulted in crystallised dispute (Bravejoin v Prosperity Moseley Street)
- Court orders stay until claimant pays balance under two adjudicator’s decisions (RHP Merchants v Treforest Property Company)
- Litigation
- SAC offers further guidance on section 11(3) of the Prescription and Limitation (Scotland) Act 1973 (T A Millard (Scotland) Ltd v Trustees of the Cardona Charitable Trust)
- When can a claim be amended outside the limitation period? (Mulalley & Co v Martlet Homes)
- Building Safety
- Building Safety Bill—second reading in House of Lords
- FCA reviews availability and cost of buildings insurance for multiple-occupancy residential buildings post-Grenfell
- Procurement
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement updated
- Government policy
- DLUHC sets out plans to transform UK in Levelling Up White Paper
- Sustainability
- Third round reports of climate change adaptation reporting published
- Construction sector focus in 2022—safety and sustainability
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CLC updates its Site Operating Procedures to reflect lifting of Plan B—Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Standard form contracts
- FIDIC announces members of new Global Leadership Forum Advisory Board
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) allowed the claimant company's application for summary judgment to enforce the decision of an adjudicator in a construction dispute (John Graham Construction Ltd v Tecnicas Reunidas UK Ltd), a TCC case in which the court rejected an argument that there was no crystallised dispute capable of reference to adjudication (Bravejoin v Prosperity Moseley Street), a Scottish Sheriff Appeal Court (SAC) case where the court considered when the claimant first became aware that it had incurred loss, for the purpose of prescription (T A Millard (Scotland) Ltd v Trustees of the Cardona Charitable Trust), a Court of Appeal (CA) case in which the court clarified when a claim can be amended outside of the limitation period to address issues raised in a defence (Mulalley & Co v Martlet Homes), the second reading of the Building Safety Bill by the House of Lords on 2 February 2022, the announcement of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC)’s decision to ask the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to review the market for buildings insurance for multiple-occupancy residential buildings in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy, a Cabinet Office update to the policy paper setting out the provisional common framework on public procurement following Brexit, the publication of the DLUHC’s Levelling Up White Paper and the publication by Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) of reports from various organisations who were invited to report under the third round of the climate change adaptation reporting.
