Construction weekly highlights—29 July 2021

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an analysis of a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment concerning the operation of the assignment provisions in the JCT suite of contracts (Aviva v Shepherd Construction), publication by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) of a report on the golden thread policy recommended by Dame Judith Hackitt, the launch of the Building Safety Alliance by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), a case in which the TCC refused to enforce an adjudicator’s decision on the basis that a collateral warranty was not a construction contract (Toppan v Simply Construct), analysis of a case in which the TCC granted a stay of litigation proceedings in favour of arbitration, applying a presumption in favour of ‘one-stop adjudication’ (Surrey County Council v Suez), and publication of guidance by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) and NEC on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on NEC4 contracts. or to read the full analysis.