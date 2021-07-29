- Construction weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Building and fire safety
- Claim struck out for lack of valid assignment of JCT Contract (Aviva v Shepherd Construction Ltd)
- Building Regulation Advisory Committee: golden thread report
- CIC launches Building Safety Alliance
- Consultation on building safety levy
- Building Safety Bill
- Litigation
- Defective service of claim form results in collapse of £10m claim (LSREF 3 Tiger Falkirk Ltd I SARL v Paragon Building Consultancy Ltd)
- Amendments when limitation is an issue—the court’s approach (D R Jones Yeovil Ltd v Drayton Beaumont Services Ltd)
- Applications to amend (Standard Life v Gleeds)
- Adjudication
- Collateral warranties (Toppan v Simply Construct)
- Arbitration
- TCC grants AA 1996, s 9 stay applying the presumption in favour of ‘one stop adjudication’ in multi-contract scenario (Surrey County Council v Suez Recycling and Recovery Surrey)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) under NEC4
- CLC calls for acceleration of relaxing coronavirus (COVID-19) rules
- Additional Construction news this week
- Social housing project pricing recovers in Scotland
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&A
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an analysis of a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment concerning the operation of the assignment provisions in the JCT suite of contracts (Aviva v Shepherd Construction), publication by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) of a report on the golden thread policy recommended by Dame Judith Hackitt, the launch of the Building Safety Alliance by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), a case in which the TCC refused to enforce an adjudicator’s decision on the basis that a collateral warranty was not a construction contract (Toppan v Simply Construct), analysis of a case in which the TCC granted a stay of litigation proceedings in favour of arbitration, applying a presumption in favour of ‘one-stop adjudication’ (Surrey County Council v Suez), and publication of guidance by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) and NEC on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on NEC4 contracts.
