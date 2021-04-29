Sign-in Help
Construction weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Contract law
  • Part written, part oral contracts
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—arbitration appeal based on legal error
  • Litigation—service of claim form
  • Litigation—loss of a chance
  • Litigation—injunctions against calls on bank guarantees
  • Litigation—conflict between arbitration and exclusive jurisdiction clauses
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) decision in which the court refused to grant relief for failure to comply with an order extending the time for service of claim form (Boxwood Leisure v Gleeson), a decision from the Outer House of the Court of Session in which it refused leave to appeal an arbitration decision on the basis of alleged legal errors regarding design responsibility (Arbitration Appeal No 1 of 2021), a case in which the court considered the terms of a contract that were partly written and partly oral and the effect of terms referred to in the agreement, but which did not exist (Stonard v Green Shoots), a case where the court applied the authorities on ‘loss of a chance’ (Kingsley Napley LLP v Harris), the publication of a report by the Construction Industry Council (CIC) which aims to facilitate better understanding of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015 (CDM Regulations), more on the progress of the Fire Safety Bill and a statement from the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) regarding shortages of construction products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

