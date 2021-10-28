Construction weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update on the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 and its ramifications for the construction industry, reactions to the Budget from industry bodies, a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment concerning the scope of a designer’s duties in tort to the developer that appointed it (BDW Trading v URS Corporation), reaction by industry bodies to the government’s net zero strategy,, a TCC case related to preparation of witness statements and compliance with CPR PD 57AC (Mansion Place v Fox Industrial Services), the first reading by the House of Lords of the Construction (Retention Abolition) Bill, a TCC case concerning the timing and issue of claim forms when making procurement challenges under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015) (CitySprint UK Ltd v Barts Health NHS Trust), updated guidance published by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on how the construction industry can best tackle the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and an article examining the approach of SMEs in the construction professional indemnity insurance market in the UK and Australia. or to read the full analysis.