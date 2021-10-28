LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals and key construction announcements
  • CITB and RIBA publish responses to Autumn Budget 2021
  • Tort law
  • Court gives guidance on scope of duty, loss, and accrual of cause of action in negligent design claim (BDW Trading v URS Corporation)
  • Sustainability
  • CCC publishes independent assessment of Net Zero Strategy
  • CITB and RICS respond to government's Net Zero and Heat & Buildings Strategies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update on the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 and its ramifications for the construction industry, reactions to the Budget from industry bodies, a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment concerning the scope of a designer’s duties in tort to the developer that appointed it (BDW Trading v URS Corporation), reaction by industry bodies to the government’s net zero strategy,, a TCC case related to preparation of witness statements and compliance with CPR PD 57AC (Mansion Place v Fox Industrial Services), the first reading by the House of Lords of the Construction (Retention Abolition) Bill, a TCC case concerning the timing and issue of claim forms when making procurement challenges under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015) (CitySprint UK Ltd v Barts Health NHS Trust), updated guidance published by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on how the construction industry can best tackle the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and an article examining the approach of SMEs in the construction professional indemnity insurance market in the UK and Australia. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

