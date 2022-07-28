Construction weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) rejected arguments that the liquidated damages provisions of a construction contract were void for uncertainty (Buckingham Group v Peel L&P Investments), a case in which the TCC considered the contractor’s liability for delays in the absence of a formal written contract (Barkby Real Estate Developments v Cornerstone Telecommunications), the introduction of regulations made under the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA 2022) in relation to leaseholder protection, the publication of new government guidance on BSA 2022, and the release of the New Engineering Contract (NEC)’s Secondary Option X29, which aims to incentivise carbon reduction on construction projects. or to read the full analysis.