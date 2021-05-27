menu-search
Construction weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Supreme Court judgment which considers the impact, for limitation purposes, of a cause of action accruing at midnight (Matthew v Sedman), a Court of Appeal judgment which considers general terms of contract that are inconsistent with expressly agreed terms (Septo Trading v Tintrade), FIDIC’s announcement of its intention to produce a Collaboration Contract, the publication by the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) of its biennial Mediation Audit, analysis of the difficulties posed for public procurement by modern methods of construction (MMC), the publication of Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 04/21 and PPN 03/21 by the Cabinet Office and a statement from the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) regarding the availability of construction products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

