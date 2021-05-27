- Construction weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Contract law
- Limitation periods and accrual of cause of action
- Inconsistent contractual terms
- Standard form contracts
- FIDIC Collaborative Contract
- Disputes
- CEDR Mediation Audit
- Arbitration—arbitrator impartiality
More...
- Public procurement
- Procurement of modular housing
- PPN 04/21—exclusions, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing
- PPN 03/21—outsourcing public services
- Sustainability
- Progression towards net zero—CLC survey
- Additional Construction news this week
- Global construction material shortages—CLC statement
- Construction workforce—CLC report
- Homes England—introduction of Dynamic Purchasing System
- London infrastructure—ICE report
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Supreme Court judgment which considers the impact, for limitation purposes, of a cause of action accruing at midnight (Matthew v Sedman), a Court of Appeal judgment which considers general terms of contract that are inconsistent with expressly agreed terms (Septo Trading v Tintrade), FIDIC’s announcement of its intention to produce a Collaboration Contract, the publication by the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) of its biennial Mediation Audit, analysis of the difficulties posed for public procurement by modern methods of construction (MMC), the publication of Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 04/21 and PPN 03/21 by the Cabinet Office and a statement from the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) regarding the availability of construction products.
