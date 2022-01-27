- Construction weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Adjudication
- Adjudicator’s decision in liquidated damages dispute not tainted by breaches of natural justice (Bilton & Johnson v Three Rivers)
- Contract law
- Builder entered contract with homeowner in personal capacity (Lumley v Foster)
- Standard form contracts
- Creditor challenges proof of debt arising under JCT contract (Re Farrar Construction Ltd; Levi Solicitors LLP v Wilson)
- Litigation
- Amendments and limitation—reaching the limit (Cameron Taylor Consulting Ltd v BDW Trading Ltd)
- Building Safety
- Building Safety Fund—new guidance and online tracking service
- Michael Gove’s letter on cladding remediation—CPA response
- Fire Safety Remediation Charges (Recovery and Enforcement) Bill
- Construction Industry News
- CPA report forecasts industry growth despite potential product supply issues
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) dismissed challenges to the enforceability of an adjudicator’s decision, based on alleged breaches of natural justice (Bilton & Johnson v Three-Rivers), a case in which the TCC found that a builder had entered into an oral contract with a homeowner in his personal capacity, and not on behalf of any corporate entity (Lumley v Foster), a judgment in which the High Court examined the insolvency provisions of a JCT contract (Re Farrar Construction), guidance published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on the Building Safety Fund process, and the Construction Products Association (CPA)’s response to a letter from the Secretary of State at the DLUHC, Michael Gove, on the contributions to cladding remediation that should be made by cladding and insulation manufacturers.
