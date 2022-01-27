LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Adjudication
  • Adjudicator’s decision in liquidated damages dispute not tainted by breaches of natural justice (Bilton & Johnson v Three Rivers)
  • Contract law
  • Builder entered contract with homeowner in personal capacity (Lumley v Foster)
  • Standard form contracts
  • Creditor challenges proof of debt arising under JCT contract (Re Farrar Construction Ltd; Levi Solicitors LLP v Wilson)
  • Litigation
  • Amendments and limitation—reaching the limit (Cameron Taylor Consulting Ltd v BDW Trading Ltd)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) dismissed challenges to the enforceability of an adjudicator’s decision, based on alleged breaches of natural justice (Bilton & Johnson v Three-Rivers), a case in which the TCC found that a builder had entered into an oral contract with a homeowner in his personal capacity, and not on behalf of any corporate entity (Lumley v Foster), a judgment in which the High Court examined the insolvency provisions of a JCT contract (Re Farrar Construction), guidance published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on the Building Safety Fund process, and the Construction Products Association (CPA)’s response to a letter from the Secretary of State at the DLUHC, Michael Gove, on the contributions to cladding remediation that should be made by cladding and insulation manufacturers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general