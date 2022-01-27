Construction weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) dismissed challenges to the enforceability of an adjudicator’s decision, based on alleged breaches of natural justice (Bilton & Johnson v Three-Rivers), a case in which the TCC found that a builder had entered into an oral contract with a homeowner in his personal capacity, and not on behalf of any corporate entity (Lumley v Foster), a judgment in which the High Court examined the insolvency provisions of a JCT contract (Re Farrar Construction), guidance published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on the Building Safety Fund process, and the Construction Products Association (CPA)’s response to a letter from the Secretary of State at the DLUHC, Michael Gove, on the contributions to cladding remediation that should be made by cladding and insulation manufacturers. or to read the full analysis.