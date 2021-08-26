- Construction weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Building safety
- The Building Safety Bill and the future of the construction industry
- MHCLG adds paragraph into its fire safety measures guidance
- Litigation
- Supreme Court sets out elements of lawful act economic duress (Pakistan International Airline Corporation v Times Travel (UK) Ltd)
- Privy Council considers reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund (in Official Liquidation) v Bank of Bermuda (Cayman) Ltd)
- Brexit
- MHCLG updates Construction Products Regulation guidance and extends end date for recognition of CE mark in UK
- Projects
- Crossrail: hand over of Whitechapel Elizabeth line station
- Additional Construction news this week
- CLC announces a 1.3 percent decline in construction output in June 2021
- CLC publishes statement on product availability
- MHCLG announces £4m grant to improve community-led affordable housing
- MHCLG publishes independent review on self-build and custom housebuilding
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an analysis of the implications of the Building Safety Bill for the construction industry, a Supreme Court (SC) case examining the doctrine of lawful act economic duress (Pakistan International Airline Corporation v Times Travel (UK) Ltd), consideration by the Privy Council (PC) of the reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund (in Official Liquidation) v Bank of Bermuda (Cayman), an update on the Construction Products Regulation guidance and extension of end date for recognition of the CE mark and the handover of the Crossrail Whitechapel station.
