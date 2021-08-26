Construction weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an analysis of the implications of the Building Safety Bill for the construction industry, a Supreme Court (SC) case examining the doctrine of lawful act economic duress (Pakistan International Airline Corporation v Times Travel (UK) Ltd), consideration by the Privy Council (PC) of the reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund (in Official Liquidation) v Bank of Bermuda (Cayman), an update on the Construction Products Regulation guidance and extension of end date for recognition of the CE mark and the handover of the Crossrail Whitechapel station. or to read the full analysis.