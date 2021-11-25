LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Building Safety
  • Progress on building safety—HCLG Select Committee report
  • Concerns over UK ‘CA Mark’ transition period
  • Arbitration
  • Singapore Court of Appeal set aside award made on defence raised in closing submissions for breach of natural justice (CAJ v CAI)
  • Sustainability
  • Net Zero Estate Playbook issued by government
  • ConstructZero priorities—CLC article
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Select Committee report on the implementation of the 2018 Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety, the publication of an open letter by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) regarding concerns about the UK ‘CA Mark’ transition period, an article from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) relating to construction materials cost increases, publication by the Cabinet Office of the 'Net Zero Estate Playbook' to advise public sector organisations on the reduction of carbon emissions in the public estate, Transport for the North’s (TfN’s) response to the Department for Transport’s (DfT’s) publication of the new Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands, an announcement from the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) regarding publication of its first Special Report and first detailed report on diversity and inclusion in construction and announcements from a number of construction industry bodies regarding the introduction, development and implementation of sustainability initiatives to work towards achieving net zero. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More