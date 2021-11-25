- Construction weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Building Safety
- Progress on building safety—HCLG Select Committee report
- Concerns over UK ‘CA Mark’ transition period
- Arbitration
- Singapore Court of Appeal set aside award made on defence raised in closing submissions for breach of natural justice (CAJ v CAI)
- Sustainability
- Net Zero Estate Playbook issued by government
- ConstructZero priorities—CLC article
More...
- Consultation on Low-Carbon Concrete Routemap to be launched
- Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings Europe launched
- New tool to aid whole-life carbon reporting
- Public procurement
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Thresholds etc) (Amendment) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Infrastructure
- CBI and Turner & Townsend major projects delivery report—ACE article
- Construction Industry News
- CIOB Special Report and Charter for Diversity and Inclusion announced
- Construction materials costs reach 40-year high
- DfT Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands—TfN response
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&A
- Construction trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Select Committee report on the implementation of the 2018 Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety, the publication of an open letter by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) regarding concerns about the UK ‘CA Mark’ transition period, an article from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) relating to construction materials cost increases, publication by the Cabinet Office of the 'Net Zero Estate Playbook' to advise public sector organisations on the reduction of carbon emissions in the public estate, Transport for the North’s (TfN’s) response to the Department for Transport’s (DfT’s) publication of the new Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands, an announcement from the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) regarding publication of its first Special Report and first detailed report on diversity and inclusion in construction and announcements from a number of construction industry bodies regarding the introduction, development and implementation of sustainability initiatives to work towards achieving net zero.
