Construction weekly highlights—25 November 2021

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Select Committee report on the implementation of the 2018 Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety, the publication of an open letter by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) regarding concerns about the UK ‘CA Mark’ transition period, an article from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) relating to construction materials cost increases, publication by the Cabinet Office of the 'Net Zero Estate Playbook' to advise public sector organisations on the reduction of carbon emissions in the public estate, Transport for the North’s (TfN’s) response to the Department for Transport’s (DfT’s) publication of the new Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands, an announcement from the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) regarding publication of its first Special Report and first detailed report on diversity and inclusion in construction and announcements from a number of construction industry bodies regarding the introduction, development and implementation of sustainability initiatives to work towards achieving net zero. or to read the full analysis.