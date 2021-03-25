- Construction weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Litigation—duties of design professionals
- Litigation—contract law
- Fire safety
- Combustible cladding disputes—limitation and pleadings
- Scottish Government action on cladding
- Brexit
- Provisional common framework on public procurement
- Standard form contracts
- NEC4—Secondary option clauses for use in Ireland and Australia
- JCT—Dispute Adjudication Board Documentation 2021
- Projects
- HS2—six-monthly report and overture to Scottish businesses
- Oxford to Cambridge expressway project cancelled
- Additional Construction news this week
- CLC publishes 2021 Strategy
- RICS survey finds housebuilders costs 2.7% higher in Q4 2020 than in Q4 2019
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) held that an independent design checker did not owe the main contractor a duty of care in tort (Multiplex v Bathgate), a case in which the TCC considered the shortcomings in the claimant leaseholders’ pleadings in a combustible cladding dispute (Naylor v Roamquest), an announcement by the Scottish Government that it will offer free safety assessments to owners of flats with external cladding following the publication of a report by a ministerial working group on mortgage lending and cladding, publication by the NEC of new Y clauses for use in contracts for projects in Ireland and Australia, and publication by the Cabinet Office of a paper on the provisional common framework on public procurement after the end of the Brexit transition period.
