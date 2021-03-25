Sign-in Help
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
  • Construction weekly highlights—25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—duties of design professionals
  • Litigation—contract law
  • Fire safety
  • Combustible cladding disputes—limitation and pleadings
  • Scottish Government action on cladding
  • Brexit
  • Provisional common framework on public procurement
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) held that an independent design checker did not owe the main contractor a duty of care in tort (Multiplex v Bathgate), a case in which the TCC considered the shortcomings in the claimant leaseholders’ pleadings in a combustible cladding dispute (Naylor v Roamquest), an announcement by the Scottish Government that it will offer free safety assessments to owners of flats with external cladding following the publication of a report by a ministerial working group on mortgage lending and cladding, publication by the NEC of new Y clauses for use in contracts for projects in Ireland and Australia, and publication by the Cabinet Office of a paper on the provisional common framework on public procurement after the end of the Brexit transition period. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

