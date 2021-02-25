Construction weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision from the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) enforcing an adjudicator’s decision despite an exclusive jurisdiction clause in favour of a foreign court (Motacus Constructions v Paolo Castelli), a TCC decision in which part of a reply was struck out because it constituted advancement of a new claim (Martlet Homes v Mulalley), confirmation of the UK’s agreement to the EU’s proposed two-month extension to the provisional application of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the issue of Procurement Policy Note 02/21 (PPN 02/21) highlighting key requirements for public procurements and public contracts subject to the World Trade Organisation Government Procurement Agreement (WTO GPA) and the TCA, publication of the 2021 Annual Monitoring Report of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) and launch of the World Green Building Council’s (WGBC’s) Global Status Report for Building and Construction. or to read the full analysis.